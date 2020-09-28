Celtic scout spotted as talk of Championship signing resurfaces

Celtic’s head of recruitment, Gary Penrice, was at Bristol City’s EFL Cup game with Aston Villa last week to run the rule over a potential signing, as per Bristol Live.

City have started this season in the Sky Bet Championship well with them setting the early pace and fans will hope that this is the campaign where they can challenge up near the sharp end for a sustained period, though it is still so early in the year.

Penrice, meanwhile, was spotted on behalf of Celtic last week and, though it was not clear who he was watching last week, talk of the Bhoys looking at Niclas Eliasson appears to have reared its head once more.

Bristol Live reported back in January that the Bhoys were interested in the winger and they are suggesting once again that the Hoops could be keen on signing the player.

The Verdict

Eliasson is a good player and one that Celtic might feel can further their side in the coming weeks if they do manage to sign him.

Of course, the Robins are under new management in Dean Holden but he is yet to play Eliasson in the Championship, much like Lee Johnson who also struggled to get him into the side, and so it remains to be seen what happens here.