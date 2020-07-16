Celtic rivalling Millwall and Cardiff City to potential signing of 5-goal winger

Celtic are reportedly rivalling Millwall and Cardiff City to the potential signing of Winger Athletic winger Jamal Lowe according to the Daily Mail.

Lowe has only been with the club since the summer of 2019, after signing from Portsmouth, having caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One side.

He netted 17 goals in 55 appearances for Pompey in the 2018/19 season, and Latics supporters would have been hopeful that he could replicate that for Paul Cook’s side.

The winger hasn’t exactly been able to replicate those performances for Wigan though, who continue to have off-the-field uncertainty hanging over them heading towards the conclusion of this year’s league campaign.

Lowe has only scored five goals in 46 appearances for the Championship side, who are reportedly could face a points deduction for recently entering administration.

A move to Celtic could certainly be a tempting proposition for the 25-year-old, with Neil Lennon’s side recently winning yet another league title ahead of arch rivals Rangers.

Due to off-the-field events, the Scottish season was concluded on a PPG (points per game) basis, which saw the Bhoys crowned champions once again.

Lowe and his Wigan team-mates are next in action this weekend when they take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by Celtic.

Lowe has previously shown that he can score goals consistently, having done just that with Portsmouth earlier in his career.

Although he hasn’t quite been able to replicate that form in front of goal with Wigan, he has been a solid addition to the Latics team this season in the Championship.

If he can recapture his best form, then he could be a real force in the Scottish Premiership, but I’m not convinced he’d be a regular starter for the Bhoys.