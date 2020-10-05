Celtic reportedly weighing up new bid for EFL star

Celtic could make one last bid for Charlton Athletic man Alfie Doughty and it could be worth over £1m, according to the printed Sunday Post (back page, 4/10.)

The Bhoys are looking to make it a record 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season and Neil Lennon has been looking to add to his side in order to help them achieve that.

Doughty is one man that has been heavily linked with a move north of the border, then, but so far Charlton have managed to hold them back and have rejected bids for him, with them eager to keep hold of him for their League One campaign.

However, the Hoops could look to make one last attempt at getting Doughty in by bidding seven figures for the player and it remains to be seen how that might impact Charlton’s resolve.

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer and Charlton have been adamant that Doughty is one they want to keep and Celtic have been pushed back more than once this summer with that in mind.

They could make one last play before giving up in this window, though, and it remains to be seen how a bid of over £1m would be dealt with.

You’d think, though, that Charlton will hold firm now.