Celtic remain interested in deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Celtic remain keen on signing Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw on a pre-contract deal according to a recent report from Football Insider.

It had previously been reported that Neil Lennon’s side had agreed personal terms with Shaw, although any potential agreement is yet to be confirmed by either club at this stage.

It is also claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to tie Shaw down to a new contract with them, although it remains to be seen as to whether there is any progress with those negotiations.

Shaw has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Sheffield Wednesday first-team, and will be surely hoping he can have his future resolved in near future.

The 19-year-old played the full match for the Owls in their recent 2-0 win over relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference heading into their final 16 matches of this year’s campaign.

But for now, Shaw will be focused on the task at hand with Sheffield Wednesday, as they battle to retain their status as a Championship club.

The Owls are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host promotion-chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for ()’s side.

The Verdict:

He could be a solid addition to the Celtic team in future seasons.

Shaw has impressed me in recent weeks with Sheffield Wednesday, and the Owls will know that they face a real battle to keep him at the club beyond this summer when his current contract is due to expire.

I’m not convinced that he’d be a regular starter in the Celtic team anytime soon, but that’s not to say that he couldn’t work his way into their team in a couple of seasons.

He’s a young player that has plenty of time to develop and fulfil his potential, and Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that he can do that with them and not Celtic.