Celtic register transfer interest in EFL midfielder, scouts sent

Celtic are interested in signing Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The left-sided midfielder endured an impressive season under Lee Bowyer last season, despite Charlton’s relegation to League One from the Championship.

The 20-year-old scored two goals and made three assists in 29 Championship appearances for the Addicks, and also scored twice on loan at National League side Bromley in the first half of the season.

With only a year left on his contract, though, Doughty’s future at the Valley looks uncertain, with Luton Town recently having a bid worth £400,000 rejected for the midfielder

According to Nixon, Scottish giants Celtic are interested in signing the young midfielder, and have already made contact ahead of a potential move for the player., though,.

It is claimed that scouts from Parkhead, including Nick Hammond, watched the player in action in Charlton’s 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Doughty played for the full 90 minutes and impressed for the Addicks.

The Verdict

Doughty is a top player and a move to Celtic would be a big one at this stage of his career.

He’s only 20 years of age, so joining a club like Celtic who win trophy after trophy year in, year out would be a big step for him, and it would be interesting to see how he copes with the step-up.

He possesses real quality on the ball and would be a solid addition for the Hoops, who will be on the lookout for younger talent going forward.