Celtic register interest in EFL talent already on the Premier League radar

Wigan Athletic talent Joe Gelhardt is on the radar of Celtic this summer, with the Scottish champions prepared to make a move on the striker given the Lancashire club’s precarious off-field position.

This week, Wigan have entered administration and their off-field situation is extremely concerning.

And, Celtic could be one club looking to pick up one of their outstanding talents this summer in the form of Gelhardt.

A report from Football Insider confirms how Celtic are keeping tabs on the impressive 18-year-old, who has emerged under Paul Cook.

However, there’s competition for Celtic in the race to sign Gelhardt if they make the move, with Leicester City and Everton known to hold an interest in the attacker.

So far this season the teenage striker has made 17 appearances for the Latics across all competitions, but has mainly been utilised as a substitute in the Championship.

Gelhardt has delivered just the one goal since breaking onto the scene, with his late effort against Hull City in September earning the side a 2-2 draw.

As well as off-field difficulties, Wigan are now looking to fight off the added threat of relegation in the Championship.

Cook’s side are the form side in the Championship and face another impressive unit in Brentford today.

The Verdict

Gelhardt has impressed this season for Wigan and, at the age of just 18, you just know he’s got a big future in the game.

If the likes of Celtic, Leicester and Everton are to move, they might see now as a golden opportunity given Wigan’s struggles off-field.

It might not be the cut price deal many expect, but Gelhardt’s price could be very reasonable considering his ability.

