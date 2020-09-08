Celtic ready to launch six-figure move to sign player from EFL club

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are readying a fresh bid of £400,000 for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, as per the Daily Record.

The SPFL side have already had one bid rejected for the talented 20-year-old winger, but the Bhoys are ready to return with a fresh offer in an attempt to prize him away from the London club.

Doughty enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season for the Addicks where he went on to make 29 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Prior to last season, the explosive wideman had spent loan stints in Non-League with Kingstonian and Bromley and his rise to prominence has seen him now become one of Charlton’s most prized assets.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is gearing up for another season in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season, and it likely going to want to keep hold of the London-born player amid interest from Celtic.

The 20-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer and could switch to Scotland for a cut-price fee of just into six figures in training compensation, compared to what the Addicks would get if he moved to an English side.

The verdict

Doughty is an important player for Charlton and one who can be a long-term solution for the Addicks down the left flank.

It’s not a surprise to see Celtic continue to pursue the talented 20-year-old winger, especially given the knock-down price they would be able to secure him at.

He’s pacey, explosive winger who still has some raw tendencies to his game, but if given time to develop and mature as a player, his future looks bright.