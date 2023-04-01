Man United are among a host of clubs in England and Scotland keeping tabs on talented Burnley youngster Jack McEvilly.

Who is Burnley’s Jack McEvilly?

A young centre-back, McEvilly is extremely highly-rated by the Clarets, evident by the fact he has featured for the U21 side at 16, so he is seen as a player with enormous potential, even if he is obviously some way away from the first-team at the moment.

However, the Championship leaders face a battle to keep hold of the teenager, as it was revealed by Football Insider that a host of clubs are monitoring McEvilly ahead of a potential move.

They claim that Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are looking at the player, along with Man United, Newcastle United, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Everton. So, if this interest results in formal offers for the defender, it appears the left-footer will have a big decision to make on his future.

The update adds that the Scottish pair specifically have sent scouts to watch McEvilly, as they weigh up a potential move for the 6’4” defender. All the clubs mentioned have had a focus on youth recruitment in recent windows.

What happens next with McEvilly?

Due to his age, McEvilly won’t have a professional contract with Burnley, so he is free to make a decision on his future, even if the Clarets will be entitled to compensation as they have trained the player and brought him through their ranks. However, they are unlikely to feel the sum they will receive does reflect the true potential that McEvilly has, but that’s the way it is right now.

Of course, it’s not out of the question that he remains at Turf Moor, and the player will surely be impressed with the progress that has been made under Vincent Kompany. As well as that, the style of play under the boss seems ideally suited to modern defenders, whilst the prospect of learning from Kompany, a brilliant centre-back in his playing days, is obvious as well.

But, the lure of some of the clubs mentioned, such as Man United, Newcastle, Celtic and Rangers, is huge, so it does appear as though McEvilly is going to have to make a big call in the coming weeks or months, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up, as he is reaching a critical point in his career as he decides his next move.