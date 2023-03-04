Celtic, Rangers and West Ham join transfer race for Reading FC youngster

Premier League outfit West Ham United and Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers are weighing up a move to sign Reading striker Luca Fletcher, according to this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The 15-year-old has emerged on the radar of these clubs after impressing for the Royals and England at a youth international level, with the Berkshire outfit managing to recruit yet another talented young player.

Seeing the likes of Michael Olise, Omar Richards, Danny Loader and Alex McCarthy graduate from their academy in the past, they also have current first-teamers who have come through the youth system including Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre.

However, they could be set to lose Fletcher if these interested teams ramp up their interest with both Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale’s sides able to recruit him for a “minimal” compensation fee, with the fact he’s a UK-based talent allowing him to make a potential switch to Scotland within the rules.

David Moyes’ Hammers aren’t the only Premier League side potentially ready to do battle with the Scottish top-tier clubs for his services though – with a bitter transfer battle potentially on the horizon.

Despite there being a sizeable amount of interest in him, it may take him a while to break into the first team at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, though Chris Rigg made his debut for Sunderland at the same age.

The Verdict:

This would be a blow for the Royals because they have already lost Princewill Ehibhatiomhan and will be desperate to retain their best youngsters.

However, they have been downgraded to a category two academy and that means top talents are more likely to leave the club to join category one teams, though the Select Car Leasing Stadium is still a good place for players to develop.

Under the stewardship of Michael Gilkes and Noel Hunt, you feel the Berkshire outfit’s academy is heading in the right direction, with quite a few youngsters being given the opportunity to shine out on loan in recent times.

From Fletcher’s point of view, a move away could be tempting because young forwards haven’t been given a big chance to shine over the past year or two, with Nahum Melvin-Lambert seemingly no closer to establishing himself as an important first-teamer, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan having his role limited and Jahmari Clarke being sent out on loan.

However, Andy Carroll and Shane Long are coming to the end of their careers and if the club continue to remain under an embargo, that could push Fletcher up the pecking order a little bit.

The chance to join a big side like West Ham could be hard to resist though.