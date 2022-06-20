Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest target Blackburn Rovers ace

Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest have all added Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyres Dolan to their respective transfer short-lists, as per an update from talkSPORT’s Geoff Peters.

The versatile attacker operated on both wings for Rovers during the last campaign, whilst he was also tasked with playing as a striker and as a number 10.

Featuring 34 times in the league last season, Dolan started 20 of those matches, scoring four times and providing a further three assists in that time.

The 20-year-old, who has two years remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park, is also an England U20 international, making his debut back in March.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Blackburn Rovers players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Adam Armstrong Newcastle United Southampton Coventry City Brentford

The report states that Dolan could be available for around the £2-3 million mark, with serious interest surfacing over the last few days.

The verdict

An extremely talented attacker who has adapted to regular Championship football very well, Dolan is someone who possesses a very high ceiling and could go on to achieve a lot in the game.

The 20-year-old’s jinking runs and ability to commit defenders rank amongst the best in the division, whilst he has also proven to have the final product to match.

The most interesting aspect of this report is the price, as it would be very surprising if Blackburn would agree a deal that is anything less than the £3 million mark.

Given the ability he is showing now in the Championship, combined with how high his potential is and the stature of clubs that are involved in this transfer pursuit, then it would be no surprise if Rovers will only start considering anything that is £6 million plus.