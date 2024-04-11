Highlights Newcastle, Celtic, and Rangers are eyeing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover for a potential summer move.

Glover, who previously played for Melbourne City, has impressed at Middlesbrough but faces competition from Seny Dieng.

Boro must balance Glover's potential transfer desires with their need for a suitable replacement if he decides to leave in the summer.

Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Middlesbrough keeper Tom Glover ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tom Glover’s career so far

The 26-year-old was born in Sydney, but he made the move to Tottenham as a youngster as he looked to break through from their academy.

However, Glover found opportunities limited, so he was on the move, initially returning to Australia with Central Coast Mariners before a short spell in Sweden with Helsingborg.

With his deal at Spurs expiring in the summer of 2019, the keeper secured a permanent switch to Melbourne City, and he established himself as a regular over a successful period for the club, where they won three Premiers and one Championship.

As his contract ran down, Glover was linked with a host of clubs, and he ultimately joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal.

It has been a mixed time for Glover on Teesside, as he started the season behind Seny Dieng, but an injury to the ex-QPR man gave him an opportunity, and he has made 12 Championship appearances.

In that period, Glover did impress on occasions, but he also made a few errors, with Dieng now back in goal as Michael Carrick’s side push to finish in the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 42 5 62 10 Hull City 41 5 62 11 Cardiff City 42 -10 59 12 Bristol City 42 4 57 13 Sunderland 42 1 53 14 Watford 42 2 52 15 Swansea City 42 -10 50 16 QPR 42 -14 47

Tom Glover transfer latest

Even though this is Glover’s first season at the Riverside Stadium, it appears there are doubts about his future, as FTBL Australia has revealed that there is interest emerging in the keeper from across Europe.

“Tom Glover is being chased by FC Copenhagen, Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United after a breakout debut season at Middlesbrough.

“Danish high fliers Copenhagen are resigned to losing their number one gloveman Kamii Grabara in the off season and see Glover as the perfect replacement, whilst with Joe Hart on his farewell lap at Celtic Park, Glover is high on Brendan Rodgers’ radar.

“Rangers are also in the hunt for competition for Jack Butland. It’s the same case up the road at Newcastle where coach Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his goalkeeping depth.”

Tom Glover’s potential next move

With Dieng the number one for Boro, it would be natural for Glover to consider his options elsewhere, and the chance to join some of the clubs mentioned is obviously going to appeal.

However, it will be interesting to see whether he prioritises game time, as Glover is reaching a critical period in his career considering his age.

Realistically, he is only going to be a backup for Newcastle, and it’s a similar story for Rangers when you look at how Butland has performed this season.

So, Celtic or Copenhagen, who are both in the market for a first-choice this summer, would appear to be the best options for Glover.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

Of course, Boro still have a big say in this, as the player has two years left on his contract in the summer, so they are under no pressure to sell at all. And, if he does go, a suitable replacement will need to be brought in.

But, the chance to flip him for a profit within 12 months may appeal, and, as outlined above, if Glover wants to go, it could make sense to grant his wish, as opposed to keeping an unhappy player around.