Celtic preparing concrete offer for Sunderland man as timescale given

Celtic are set to continue talks with Charlie Wyke and offer him a long-term deal this week, according to Football Insider.

Wyke is a player in serious demand following Sunderland’s failure to gain promotion from League One for a third successive season.

The 28-year-old scored 31 goals across 54 games in all competitions this season, with 25 of those goals coming in 43 League One matches.

The striker has been offered a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of this month, but it is increasingly likely that he will depart.

Celtic have moved ahead of the likes of Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Millwall in the race to sign Wyke, though.

Celtic are keen to bolster their attacking options under Ante Postecoglou, with Odsonne Edouard set to depart and Leigh Griffiths’ contract running out.

The Verdict

It’s a huge move for Wyke and undoubtedly the biggest step he’s taken in his career so far.

Wyke is now 28 and has just had the season of his life, so now is the right time to secure a big move away and the biggest of his career so far.

Before this season, Wyke had struggled to score regularly for Sunderland. It’s debatable as to why that is the case, but this season shows that if you give him the service in the area, he will take his chances.