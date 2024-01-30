Highlights Celtic expected to sign Adam Idah on loan, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Idah has made over 100 appearances for Norwich City, scoring six goals this season.

Celtic beat off competition from Verona and other clubs to secure the loan deal for the Irish international.

Celtic are expected to complete the loan signing of Adam Idah from Norwich City, and they will have an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

Adam Idah to join Celtic

The Irish international joined the Canaries as a teenager, and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club, with 28 of those coming in the Championship this season, during which time Idah has managed six goals.

However, despite featuring regularly under David Wagner, a January move has been on the cards, and Italian outfit Verona had been in talks to sign the striker.

Yet, in a surprising late move, the Daily Record has revealed that Idah is now in line to make the move to Parkhead.

“Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah.

“Brendan Rodgers is looking to sign the Republic of Ireland international for the rest of the season, with an option to buy permanently. The Hoops have been looking to reinforce their frontline for the final title push. Celtic are set to beat off a string of English and European options to line up the deal.”

This is a great opportunity for Adam Idah

The Cork-born forward will be aware of just how big a club Celtic are, and he is joining at a critical period in their season as they try to retain their Scottish Premiership title, with Rangers pushing them close.

Of course, that will bring a lot of pressure, and it’s down to Idah to show that he can handle it when he makes the move to Glasgow.

From Celtic’s perspective, they are getting a striker who has the profile to be a good player, but there’s no denying that Idah has struggled for consistency over the years, and he’s someone who has divided opinion among the Norwich supporters in the past.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out, and whether Idah can earn himself a permanent move to Celtic.

Norwich have Adam Idah’s replacement lined up

A top six finish is still the aim for the Yellows this season, so with Idah having featured regularly this season, it’s important that he was replaced for Wagner.

It seems they have done just that, with Sydney van Hooijdonk seemingly emerging as a prime target for Norwich, and the fact they’re ready to sanction Idah’s exit indicates they’re confident he, or someone, will arrive.

We will see over the coming months whether this is the right call, but providing the new number nine does arrive, Wagner will feel he has enough options, with Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes part of the squad.