Celtic poised to beat EFL side to 13-goal ace, talks opened

Celtic have opened talks with free agent Steven Fletcher over a one-year deal at Parkhead, and they look set to beat Stoke City to his signature according to the Daily Mail.

Fletcher scored 13 goals for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season and, though the Owls struggled as a side overall, he personally had a very decent campaign.

He’s left Hillsborough since, though, and could well be moving north of the border to play for the current Scottish champions, judging by this report.

Indeed, Stoke have offered him a two-year deal but it is thought that Celtic are most likely to get him, though no actual agreement has been reached just yet.

Saying that, the report suggests that the striker would like to join the Hoops this summer window and so it could well be a matter of when and not if that he joins the Glasgow side.

The Verdict

Fletcher is a striker that is perhaps in the latter stages of his career but that can still score goals if given the opportunity.

He’ll obviously know the Scottish game well and this is a big chance for him to play for a huge club, though it remains to be seen how much game time he is given by Neil Lennon if he joins.