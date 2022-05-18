Celtic plotting transfer move for EFL talent

Celtic are interested in signing Shrewsbury Town youngster Ben Crompton who is set to leave the League One side.

The 18-year-old centre-back is highly-rated by the Shrews and they had been looking to tie down the youngster to a longer deal, but it appears that his future lies elsewhere.

That’s after the Shropshire Star revealed that Crompton has rejected a new contract to remain at the club, so he will find a new club when his deal expires in the summer.

And, according to the update, a move to the Scottish champions could be on the cards, as they claim that Celtic are tracking the player, although there is other interest in the teenager as well.

If Crompton does move north of the border then he is likely to join up with the Celtic B team initially, who play in the lower leagues in Scotland.

Whilst the defender hadn’t played a first-team game for Shrewsbury, he had been training with Steve Cotterill’s side at times earlier in the campaign.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Shrewsbury as all teams in the lower leagues want to see youngsters progress from the academy and into the first-team, which is what Crompton looked destined to do.

But, with his contract expiring, this is something the club knew could happen and it appears Crompton will now be moving on.

If the interest from Celtic does result in an offer then you can understand why he would want to make the move and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

