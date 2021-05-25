Celtic plot major Bournemouth raid as Eddie Howe appointment looms

Eddie Howe is looking to raid Bournemouth for three members of their backroom staff as he Celtic appointment looms, according to the Daily Record.

The 43-year-old is set to be appointed as the new manager of the Bhoys following the departure of Neil Lennon earlier this year.

With an appointment thought to be imminent, it seems that Howe is putting plans in place to hit the ground running at Parkhead.

The Daily Record claim that he’s told Celtic to move for Bournemouth trio Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes.

It’s thought that Purches and Weatherstone would be brought in as potential additions to his coaching team, while Hughes would join the club as their new head scout.

Howe has reportedly held talks with the Celtic hierarchy over the last 24 hours to discuss his plans for the future, and with Bournemouth under pressure to cut costs after failing to secure promotion, it means that the Bhoys are hopeful of being able to agree reduced compensation packaged for the trio.

Whether the trio will link up with Howe at Celtic is yet to be confirmed, but it’s clear that the former Bournemouth boss is looking to bring in some trusted and reliable faces as he looks to make a big impression in Glasgow.

The verdict

This could be a really busy summer for Celtic.

After losing the title to Rangers it’s clear that the Bhoys have a lot of work to do if they’re going to challenge this time around.

Eddie Howe will certainly bring an attack-minded style of play to Parkhead, but the challenge will be on making sure that the team are capable of performing consistently over the course of the campaign.

Bringing in trusted faces will be a big boost for Howe, but there’s still a lot of work that will need to be done.