Celtic winger James Forrest rejected the chance to move to the Championship on the final day of the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say a number of clubs made moves to sign the 32-year-old, before the market closed on Thursday night.

Forrest a long-serving Celtic player

Having come through the youth ranks at Celtic, Forrest has spent his entire senior career to date with the club.

In total, the winger has made 483 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 104 goals and providing 101 assists in that time.

Indeed, the 32-year-old is the longest serving member of Brendan Rodgers' current first-team squad at Parkhead.

However, he has not made an appearance for the club since the 23rd December last year, and has been absent from Celtic's last three matchday squads.

Now it seems as though that situation prompted some late interest in Forrest, before the window closed on Thursday.

Championship interest in Forrest emerged on deadline day

According to this latest update from Football Insider, up to six clubs made enquiries about signing Forrest on the final day of the transfer window.

It is thought that the majority of those sides who showed an interest in a deal for the Celtic winger, are currently playing in the Championship.

However, the 32-year-old apparently decided to reject those offers, in favour of remaining at Celtic, to fight for his place in Rodgers' side.

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on Forrest's contract with Celtic, securing his future with the club until the end of next season.

Consequently, clubs from the Championship will still have some negotiation to do, if they are to revisit their interest in the winger when the market reopens in the summer.

Celtic eyeing more silverware in Scotland

It has certainly been another positive campaign so far for Celtic in the Scottish competitions.

Rodgers' side currently sit top of the Premiership table, five points clear of second place, although they have played a game more than their closest rivals.

Celtic have also reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, although they were eliminated from Scottish League Cup in the second round, and from the Champions League at the group stage this season.

Current Scottish Premiership standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Celtic 23 +39 57 2nd Rangers 22 +34 52 3rd Hearts 23 +9 42 4th Kilmarnock 23 +1 32 As of 2nd February 2024

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

Forrest's stance in rejecting offers is understandable

It is perhaps no huge surprise that Forrest has elected to remain at Celtic for the time being.

After so long with the club, you imagine that if he was to move on, he would want to do so on a high by lifting silverware, something that would have to wait until the end of the season.

Even then, that would also give him the opportunity of another chance to play European football next season, so given his contract situation means his future is secure for the time being, he may not be inclined to look for a move right now.

As a result, you get the feeling that it could be some time yet, before those interested Championship clubs, have another chance to complete the signing of Forrest, even when the market is open.