Fleetwood Town look to make their second signing from Celtic this window as they strengthen for the testing League One campaign ahead.

The Fishermen have already brought in five new players as they look to build on their 13th place finish from last season. Opting for League One experience, midfielders Ryan Broom and Danny Mayor provide serious quality in the midfield areas while Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery provides competition across the backline.

Ryan Grandon also comes in on the left-hand side of the midfield from Derry City with the standout recruits coming in to replace those who have already departed. The likes of Daniel Batty, Danny Andrew, Alex Cairns and Darnell Johnson all exited the club this summer in search of a new challenge while Fleetwood continue to bolster their options.

It has not been the dazzling start to the campaign they would have hoped for, however, drawing their opener game against Carlisle United before suffering three consecutive defeats - exiting the EFL Cup to Port Vale's delight while losses to Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers sees the Lancashire outfit sit just one place above the drop zone.

While still early days, Fleetwood will want to steer well clear of any danger with boss Scott Brown looking to utilise the loan market to strengthen his squad.

Who is Bosun Lawal?

The Irish defender has come through the ranks at Irish top-flight outfit Bohemians before making the move to England, joining Watford's academy setup in 2019, winning the Academy Player of the Season award for his efforts at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Garnering interest from numerous clubs, he opted to make the move to Celtic in 2021 where he joined up with the B team, where he once again impressed for the Hoops.

He was later rewarded with his senior debut in January of this year, coming off the bench as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup.

He has since gone on to represent his nation throughout the youth levels up to U-21 levels, scoring against a late equaliser against Ukraine in a 2-2 draw back in June.

Fleetwood Town are now set to agree a loan deal for his services while signing a new contract with Celtic before heading out, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, with the Bhoys keen to get the player more senior minutes before hopefully bringing him into the first-team picture.

What will Lawal bring to Fleetwood Town?

While a promising talent at youth level, Fleetwood will need to be patient with Lawal as he gets to grips with more professional minutes under his belt.

His versatility will be key to the setup while it is likely he will be deployed as one of the three centre-backs in Brown's system. Game time will not be a given, however, with stiff competition in the form of Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu, Aristote Nsiala, Josh Earl and Carl Johnston the main options used so far this campaign.

Nevertheless, being in and amongst a League One setup full of experienced professionals will only be a positive thing for his on and off the field development - Celtic meanwhile will hope to see him get plenty of minutes under his belt and assess whether he may be a option for their own defence going forward.