Celtic player emerges on the EFL transfer radar

Celtic shot-stopper Ross Doohan is reportedly of interest to Sky Bet League Two side Tranmere Rovers, as reported by the Daily Record.

Doohan, who is a former Scotland Under-21’s international, is yet to make a senior appearances for the Bhoys despite being part of the club since 2015, but has endured numerous loan spells, including stints with Ayr United, Ross County and most recently, Dundee United.

The 23-year-old is looking for more first team football after struggling for minutes at Dundee and with Celtic, and may look south of the Scottish border to find it, with Micky Mellon interested in bringing the goalkeeper to Prenton Park.

Mellon is no stranger to Doohan, having managed the goalkeeper in his year long stint at Dundee last season, but the manager was clearly impressed by the target.

With Doohan being fourth choice behind Connor Hazard, Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas at Celtic Park, a loan move may be the best course of action for him to return to Scotland with experience.

The verdict

A signing which certainly makes sense, as Doohan needs game time and Tranmere need a goalkeeper to challenge Scott Davies for the number one shirt. Mellon is familiar with Doohan and the goalkeeper clearly made an impact to the manager in their short time together, so Mellon evidently sees potential within the 23-year-old.

