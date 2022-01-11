Celtic player attracting transfer interest from EFL club

Stephen Robinson is looking to utilise his contacts in Scottish football this month to strengthen Morecambe’s bid of staying up in League One.

The Shrimps currently occupy 21st place and are two points from safety after a memorable 4-3 comeback win over direct rivals Doncaster Rovers last time out in the league.

Robinson has shown an interest in Celtic centre back Osaze Urhoghide according to the Daily Record.

Morecambe would take the 20-year-old, who has played in the Europa League this term, on loan for the rest of the season to shore up their defence. The Shrimps lost Sam Lavelle to Charlton Athletic on deadline day in August with very little time to source a replacement, their rearguard action has suffered considerably and will be an area of priority for Robinson this month.

Urhoghide has a contract at Celtic until the end of the 2024/25 season having signed last summer after Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship. Trevor Carson has arrived as goalkeeper cover for Kyle Letheren from Motherwell already, Jacob Bedeau bolstered the defence from Burnley and Urhoghide’s arrival would certainly fuel belief that Robinson’s men can be harder to beat and pull themselves out of the bottom four as a result.

The Shrimps have won just two of their last 14 League One outings and those have come thanks to an incredible comeback from 3-0 down at half time, and a last minute goal from the halfway line. If they carry on as they are, their fate will be sealed before the last month of the campaign with Crewe Alexandra showing some fight below them to join the survival conversation.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Shrimps to stay up in third tier this season, however with the ambition shown in the transfer market and excellent application from the squad and coaching staff they should be able to stay alive until the closing exchanges.

Getting Urhoghide over the line would be a huge help to their cause and would send a statement out to the clubs above them that they are up for the fight.