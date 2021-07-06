Celtic seeking transfer deal for released West Brom player

Scottish giants Celtic are seeking to seal a transfer for winger Kyle Edwards, who was released by West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old had been at the Baggies since the age of six, making his senior bow in 2018 as a 20-year-old after spending the some of the previous year on loan at Exeter City.

Edwards played 26 times in the 2019-20 season as West Brom secured promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, but found game-time in the top flight hard to come by as he made just five appearances.

It was still a surprise to see Edwards on the club’s end of season released list, but with the likes of Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana to compete with for a place in the side Edwards may have been fourth choice for the 2021-22 campaign.

Now though it looks like the Scottish Premiership runners-up are taking a keen interest in bringing Edwards to Glasgow and they have entered talks with the 5 ft 8 in free agent.

If they were able to tempt Edwards to the club, Celtic would have to pay the Baggies £300,000 in development costs but that’s all that the Hoops would have to spend.

The Verdict

Edwards could have really done with a loan into the Championship last season to help his development – spending a season on the bench and the sidelines will not have done him much good at all.

I expected a Championship club to come in for the 23-year-old this summer but a move to Celtic would be massive for Edwards.

He would potentially get the chance to shine on the European stage and he should also be really effective in the Scottish Premiership as well.

First though Celtic have got to get a deal over the line and there’s likely going to be some competition, but due to the size and scope of the club they have got to be the favourites.