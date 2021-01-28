Celtic open talks with Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Shaw is in talks with Scottish champions Celtic, according to Football Insider.

The teenager, who came through the ranks at Hillsborough and is an Owls supporter, has entered the final six months of his Wednesday contract.

And Football Insider believe that Shaw is in “advanced” talks to sign a pre-contract agreement with Neil Lennon’s side, that would see him move to Celtic Park at the end of the current season.

Shaw told the Yorkshire Post earlier this month that he was in dialogue with Wednesday about the possibility of extending his deal at Hillsborough and wanted to remain with the Owls.

However, the 19-year-old, whose scored his first Wednesday goal in the win over Middlesbrough last month, is yet to extend his contract with the club, and is therefore is now only available on a free transfer in the summer, but could also still depart before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

The Verdict

This isn’t great news for Sheffield Wednesday.

Shaw is not only one of their most promising young talents at present, but has been one of their most consistent performers in recent months.

With that in mind, Wednesday would have been hoping to have to him signed up to fresh terms by now, but his deal expiring in June has opened the door for Celtic.

And whilst he’s a lifelong Wednesday supporter, a move to Celtic, who’re likely to be playing in Europe next season despite their lacklustre campaign, could be very tempting for the teenager.