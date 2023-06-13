Leeds United look set to miss out on Brendan Rodgers, as the Northern Irish head coach closes in on a return to Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers to succeed Ange Postecoglou at Celtic

The 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester City earlier this year, when they were in the bottom three with ten games to go in the Premier League, and the side were ultimately relegated.

Nevertheless, Rodgers still has a good reputation in the game, as he guided the East Midlands outfit to two fifth placed finishes in the top-flight, and memorably won them the FA Cup a few years ago.

Prior to that, he also took Liverpool close to the title, and won back-to-back trebles with Celtic, which included going one season undefeated.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is a coach in demand this summer, with reporter Phil Hay revealing that he was the man the 49ers wanted to bring to Elland Road.

But, it appears that won’t be happening now, as the Guardian have stated that Rodgers is poised to join Celtic as Ange Postecoglou’s successor.

They claim that ‘barring a late and unexpected change of heart’, Rodgers will be back at Parkhead, with the report also confirming that Leeds were keen on the former Swansea chief.

That will force Leeds to look elsewhere, with Daniel Farke thought to be under consideration for the vacancy at the Championship side.

Who will be the next Leeds boss?

You can understand why the new Leeds owners were pushing to bring Rodgers to the club as it would have been a real coup, and he would have been an appointment that excited the fan base. But, you can see why he appears to have chosen Celtic, as they can offer Champions League football and they’re a huge club.

All Leeds can do is move on to the next target, and it’s apparent that they have drawn up a shortlist of several names, whilst they would have known Rodgers was a long shot, so it’s not like they’ve gone all in on him and are now back to square one.

The Leeds job is a very attractive one, and they need to get a new head coach in quickly as a big summer awaits the Whites, who will be making plenty of changes to their squad following relegation.