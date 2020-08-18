Celtic, Nottm Forest handed boost in transfer chase as player eyes move

Ivan Toney has said that this summer could be the right time to move on from Peterborough United with a number of clubs keen on the League One striker.

Toney excelled last season for the Posh as he looked to help fire them to the play-offs but the curtailment of the campaign controversially meant that they missed out on that chance.

He could, then, be on the move this summer, after being quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

“Peterborough brought me in to do a job for them, which was to score goals.

“In the past they brought in strikers like Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and then shipped them on.

“They know what they’re doing. They get their strikers scoring goals and get money for them so I think it’s a business for them. Obviously it would have been sweeter getting promoted but I feel like from a personal view it’s time to move on.

“I want to play at the highest possible level, so the Premier League. We’ll see what happens and see who comes along.”

This, then, could be of huge interest to the likes of Celtic and Nottingham Forest who have been linked with a move for the striker this summer.

It’s clear that he is more than open to a move this window and, though he appears to have sights set on the Premier League, if such a move isn’t forthcoming perhaps a switch to another big club elsewhere on these isles would be exciting for him.

The Verdict

Toney had a superb campaign last season in the third tier of English football and does seem ready for at least one step up, if not two.

Whether a move to the Premier League materialises remains to be seen but he’s certainly a player with talent and confidence in front of goal and these comments will generate plenty of speculation.