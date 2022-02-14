Celtic? Nottingham Forest? Stay at Derby? Lee Buchanan’s potential next destinations weighed up

Lee Buchanan has once again emerged as a vital component within Derby County’s starting XI this season.

The 20-year-old, who has primarily operated as a left-back or a left wing-back during the early stages of his career thus far, has more recently been deployed as a central defender.

Although he did struggle last time out against Middlesbrough, he has proven that he does possess the versatility to be deployed at centre-back, should the Rams continue to need that option.

Here, we assess Buchanan’s next potential destination…

Nottingham Forest?

Picking up their interest from the summer, Nottingham Forest were expected to make another bid for the young defender in January, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Reds saw three bids for the highly talented left-back rejected in the summer, and it would appear that they could try their luck again when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Forest’s current left wing-back option, Max Lowe, is currently on loan from Sheffield United, meaning that they will be eager to seal a permanent option in the summer.

With the Reds flying high in the Championship, promotion is a real possibility at this stage, something that would bolster their chances of securing a deal for Buchanan.

A move to Celtic?

Celtic were providing the Reds with competition for the 20-year-old in the summer, according to the Daily Record, however, no move came to fruition.

Celtic Park is another destination where he could see a lot of game time, with the Scottish giants also heading towards European football once more.

Lots of young players from the EFL have gone on to see success and start regularly for the Glasgow club, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt O’Riley being two of the more recent examples.

Premier League move on the cards?

Providing Premier League interest, West Ham United have also shown a willingness to sign the full-back, with a report from Hammers insider ExWHUemployee stating that the east London club are looking to bring in Buchanan, as well as teammates Max Bird and Jason Knight.

West Ham would also be a good option for the young defender, and although he would probably have to bide his time, he would have very chance to go on and see consistent first-team minutes.

It remains to be seen if Buchanan’s situation could attract more clubs in the summer, especially now he is proving to be an adaptable option.

Stay at Derby?

According to the Derby Telegraph, the Rams possess the option of triggering a 12-month extension on Buchanan’s contract.

The young defender’s contract is set to expire in the summer, however, it appears that Derby will look to take up this option in his contract.

Buchanan has come on leaps and bounds under Wayne Rooney and has progressed at an alarming rate under the former Manchester United forward’s stewardship.

Given his undoubted potential and how high his ceiling is, he should be playing top-tier football soon but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.