Highlights Celtic, Newcastle, and Wolves are eyeing Burnley goalkeepers Muric and Trafford after their Premier League relegation.

Despite a strong Championship season, Burnley struggled in the Premier League, prompting interest in their goalkeepers.

Muric excelled in the Championship with 17 clean sheets and strong passing stats, making him a target for Celtic and others.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Premier League duo Newcastle United and Wolves are pursuing transfer moves for Burnley goalkeepers Aro Muric and James Trafford following the Clarets' relegation from the top flight, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Despite a stellar 2022/23 Championship season in which Vincent Kompany's men were crowned champions after winning a remarkable tally of 101 points, the Lancashire outfit have struggled to make their mark on the Premier League and have made an unwanted immediate return to the second tier.

If it wasn't for points deductions suffered by Everton and Nottingham Forest, the Clarets would have been relegated sooner, and by a more significant margin.

Although they have been relegated, Vincent Kompany's squad boasts talented players, and among their finest assets are goalkeeping Muric and Trafford.

But relegation back to the Championship has left the Clarets vulnerable to other clubs chasing their players this summer transfer window.

Both Muric and Trafford are wanted men this summer

Nixon has revealed that Muric, who the Clarets value at £10m, is being monitored by both Wolves and Celtic, while Trafford is wanted by Newcastle United, who view the 21-year-old as a long-term project.

Celtic could be an ideal destination for Muric, after fellow former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart announced in February that he will be retiring from football and will play his last game for the Glasgow giants in next week's Scottish FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Newcastle may be particularly keen on Trafford as a long-term successor for Nick Pope, who was also signed from the Clarets and helped the Magpies secure Champions League football last campaign.

Trafford, who signed for Burnley last summer after helping England win the under-21 Euros, began the season as Kompany's number one but since a game against Brentford on March 16th, the Belgian has instead selected Muric.

Both shot-stoppers have tasted first team Premier League football at Turf Moor during the 2023/24 campaign, but Nixon has reported that the Clarets will struggle to keep hold of both of them this summer, leaving the door open for at least one to leave.

Muric was a class act in the Championship

The Clarets have experienced a woeful campaign in the Premier League, in which only Luton and Sheffield United have conceded more goals, but when Kompany's men were in the Championship, they were a solid defensive outfit, largely thanks to the efforts of Muric between the sticks.

No side conceded fewer goals than the Clarets during the 2022/23 second-tier season, while Muric successfully kept 17 clean sheets, a tally bettered only by Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson and Ethan Horvath, then of Luton Town.

Arijanet Muric 2022/23 Championship stats According to FotMob Appearances 41 Clean sheets 17 Saves 93 Save percentage (%) 75 Penalties saved/faced 1/3 Pass accuracy (%) 80.2

Although the Clarets have been caught out on multiple occasions playing out from the back in the Premier League, Muric was a key part of their build-up play in the Championship, as according to FotMob he maintained a pass accuracy of 80.2% and played 245 accurate long balls.

Despite the relegation of Kompany's men back to the second tier, Trafford and Muric are talented goalkeepers who still have admirers, and their current club looks set to face an uphill battle to keep them both at Turf Moor this summer.