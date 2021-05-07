Celtic, Newcastle and Spurs handed boost in pursuit of Wigan player

Celtic, Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Rangers have been handed a boost in the pursuit of Wigan teenager Kyle Joseph, with The Telegraph reporting he is expected to leave the North West club this summer.

Joseph has become the latest young Latics talent to attract the attention of bigger clubs, with Celtic thought to be leading the race for the forward, who has also been linked with Old Firm rivals Rangers, Newcastle, and Spurs.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Latics academy but forced his way into the first team this season – scoring five times in 17 League One appearances in a 2020/21 campaign hampered by injury.

Joseph is now back fit and has featured in three of Wigan’s last four games but is out of contract in the summer and Sunday’s game against Swindon Town could be his last for the North West club, should he feature.

According to The Telegraph, the teenager is expected to leave the club permanently in the upcoming window.

Should he join Celtic or Rangers, Wigan will only receive around £300,000 in compensation.

It is understood that a move to Newcastle or Spurs could earn the Latics close to £1 million, however.

The Verdict

This is clearly a boost for the chasing sides as it seems Joseph is now expected to leave the club in the upcoming window.

The 19-year-old looks set to be the next young Latics talent to depart the DW Stadium, which will be disappointing for fans of the club.

He’s shown what a bright future he has for the League One club this season but that is now on course to play out away from Wigan.