Swansea City’s Liam Cullen is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Celtic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is Liam Cullen?

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign with the Swans, having been in and around the first-team over the past few years, whilst he also had a spell at Lincoln on loan, but he has become a more important player for Russell Martin in the past few months.

Capable of playing in different forward positions, Cullen has scored eight goals from 27 appearances in the league this season, which includes an effort in the excellent 3-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday.

And, it appears such form has caught the eye, as Football Insider have revealed that the two north-east clubs, Boro and Sunderland, along with Glasgow giants Celtic are all keeping tabs on Cullen.

The two Championship clubs are expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements as they have plenty of players currently on loan. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou will want to add to his squad, whilst there are doubts about the future of Liel Abada.

Despite the interest, Swansea won’t be in a position where they have to sell Cullen this summer, as the forward has a contract that runs until 2024, but, crucially, they have an option to extend his deal by another 12 months, which will protect his value ahead of the upcoming window.

Having said that, the current hierarchy has shown that they will cash in on key men if a suitable offer does arrive.

Where should Cullen go?

Whilst the Welshman will no doubt be loving his time at Swansea, who play a style of football that does allow him to flourish, you’d have to say that the prospect of joining any of the three clubs mentioned is going to appeal.

Celtic are obviously a massive club who will offer Champions League football next season, and, for that reason, you’d think they would be favourites if they do firm up their interest with an offer. Yet, one of Sunderland or Boro could be in the Premier League next season, which will surely be a dream for Cullen as well.

So, it’s a good position for the player to be in, and it appears as though he will have a very big decision to make on his future. For Swansea, they should be looking to keep Cullen, but if a decent offer does arrive, history suggests they could sell.