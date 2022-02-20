Celtic may struggle to seal transfer agreement for Championship star after new revelation

Celtic have been told ‘they can’t afford’ Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo after they sent scouts to assess the striker with a view to making a move in the summer.

Bristol World recently revealed that Celtic sent senior scout Craig Strachan to Ashton Gate to take a look at the in form forward against Reading.

However, according to Transfer Insider, Dean Jones, the Scottish giants have been told they wouldn’t be able to afford the 22-year-old forward.

The report from Bristol World also revealed that interest was growing in Semenyo with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both taking an interest in the player with Forest pursuing Semenyo in January.

That move didn’t materialise and Semenyo stayed put with The Robins but that hasn’t stopped other clubs sending scouts to see the player in action.

Strachan will have been impressed with what he saw on his trip to the south-west of England as Semenyo grabbed the opener in his current employers’ 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Things got better for the former Newport County loanee this weekend as he grabbed a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

However, the report from Bristol World suggests Bristol City will demand a fee in the region of £20m meaning Celtic would need to blow their current transfer record out of the water.

The Verdict

Interest in Semenyo is inevitable as he has been in red hot form since the turn of the year.

It’s also rumoured that Semenyo could be convinced to play for Ghana which will only enhance his reputation, ability and of course price tag.

The form Semenyo is showing this season is fantastic and further highlights the good work done within the Bristol City academy.