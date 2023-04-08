Celtic keeper Scott Bain is expected to leave the Scottish champions in the summer, and he is likely to have offers on the table from several clubs in England.

Bain has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic

The 31-year-old joined the Glasgow side in 2018 from Dundee, originally signed as cover to the likes of Craig Gordon and Dorus de Vries. However, he managed to force his way into the XI, and has made over 70 appearances since, with 31 of those outings coming when Celtic won the treble in the 2018/19 campaign.

Bain has fallen down the pecking order since Ange Postecoglou came in though, with Joe Hart the number one during the Australian’s hugely successful period, whilst Benjamin Siegrist the backup. As a result, the keeper is yet to play a minute this season, although he does often make the bench.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Football Insider are claiming that Bain will move on in the summer. They state that clubs in Scotland, along with others in the second and third tier in England, are considering making a move for the stopper when the window opens.

Whilst there’s no specific clubs mentioned, it seems apparent that Bain will have plenty of options on the table as he weighs up his next move.

The Scotland international does have a deal at Parkhead until the summer of 2024, so a fee will need to be agreed with Celtic, but that’s not expected to be a problem as they are ready to sanction a sale.

Bain needs to secure a move away

At 31, Bain should still has a lot left to offer in his career, so he does need to get a move to a club where he can play more often. The keeper has had many great moments with Celtic, including helping them to a treble and playing in Europe, but the reality is that he will now be frustrated at the lack of game time, even if he’s at a huge club.

Given his pedigree, you can understand why there’s a lot of interest in Bain, as he could be a capable Championship keeper, and you would think he has the ability to star in the third tier, so it will be interesting to see what sort of clubs make an offer for him.

So, it seems as though Bain will have a big decision to make on his future, and given he will enter the final 12 months of his deal in Glasgow, he is going to be available for a cut-price, and it could turn out to be a decent bit of business for whoever brings Bain in.