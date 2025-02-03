Celtic are in talks with Crystal Palace as they look to do a deal for Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of the transfer deadline at 11pm.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his options at left-back after the Glasgow giants agreed to let Alex Valle return to Barcelona, meaning Greg Taylor is the only senior player at the club in that position.

Whilst Kieran Tierney is joining in the summer, Arsenal blocked a loan move for the Scotland international, so Celtic are keen for a short-term solution.

Celtic look to sign Jeffrey Schlupp amid Championship interest

And, in a fresh development, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Schlupp is in talks with the Scottish champions, with Palace expected to sanction a loan for the player, who is out of contract in the summer.

The update adds that Schlupp had been on the radar of Blackburn, Stoke and Coventry, but Celtic’s interest has changed the situation.

The 32-year-old has barely featured for the Eagles, so he would surely welcome the chance to get some first-team football, and it will put him in the shop window ahead of the summer, when he is likely to be a free agent.

A move to Celtic would give Schlupp a chance to be involved in the Champions League, with Celtic set to play Bayern Munich next week in the play-off round.

As well as that, Rodgers’ side will be looking to win the Scottish Cup and the league, as they look to make it a treble having already secured the League Cup.

Jeffrey Schlupp would’ve been a smart addition for a Championship club

You can understand why there was plenty of Championship interest in Schlupp, as he is an experienced pro and he can do a job in various positions.

Jeffrey Schlupp 24/25 Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Minutes Played Premier League 12 94 FA Cup 1 13 League Cup 3 66

Whilst it’s likely he will be used as a left-back for Celtic, he is also capable of playing on the left side of midfield and in centre-midfield, so he is someone who would beef up any squad.

His lack of game time in the Premier League is a concern, but you would’ve expected Schlupp to make his mark in the Championship once he had got up to speed. At his best, he would bring pace and power, and he does have good technical quality in his left foot.

Once Celtic made a move for the player, it was always likely he would fancy a move to Parkhead, and that looks as though that will be the case.

So, attention for the other interested clubs will be on other targets, and it will be interesting to see what business happens ahead of the deadline.