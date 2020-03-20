Celtic make decision on Championship player

Celtic are not looking to make Moritz Bauer’s loan move from Stoke City a permanent one come the end of the campaign, according to Football Insider.

Manager Neil Lennon is deciding on the loan players that he wants to turn into permanent acquisitions and it appears as though Bauer is not going to be one of them.

The right-back has found it difficult to earn a place in the side since joining from the Potters on a loan deal in August, and despite having the option to buy him, Celtic aren’t going to be taking that up.

At this current moment in time, Lennon has found success playing a 3-5-2 formation and rotated between James Forrest and Jeremie Frimpong as the right wing-back.

Bauer has made just nine appearances for Lennon’s side in the current campaign, and it’s looking increasing likely that he won’t be getting many more.

The Verdict

Stoke, it appears are looking to sell but Bauer hasn’t impressed over in Scotland and it might be tough to find him a move away in the summer.

Celtic and Lennon now have quite a few options in the wing-back position and Bauer doesn’t seem to be one that is being considered.

Having not impressed in the Scottish Premiership, it could really hurt his chances of a new club picking him up although it could be interesting to see where Michael O’Neill sees him as a required back-up option.

He personally has to now look ahead and find a club where he’ll be played regularly in order to have a good few years considering his age.