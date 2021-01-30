Celtic make breakthrough in hope of striking Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement

Celtic have agreed personal terms with Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw, according to Football Insider.

Shaw has caught the eye for Wednesday this season, and has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Owls this season.

The versatile midfielder has found the net once and has produced one assist, playing in central midfield as well as in defence.

Shaw is out of contract at the end of this season, though, and his future at Hillsborough looks very uncertain.

Celtic are in talks to sign the 19-year-old on a pre-contract, and the Glasgow club have made a breakthrough as they look to complete a deal.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have agreed personal terms with Shaw, however a deal is still yet to be finalised.

Wednesday are still trying to tie Shaw down to a new, long-term deal at Hillsborough, but he could end up leaving for around £300,000 due to cross-border rules.

The Verdict

Shaw is arguably Wednesday’s brightest talent, and it would be a major blow for Wednesday to lose him for essentially nothing.

If the club were in a stable position on and off the pitch, then they may have been in a position to negotiate a long-term deal with him.

But you’d expect him to jump at the chance of joining Celtic, as although they are having a tough season, they are likely to win a trophy or two every year.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.