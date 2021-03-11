Celtic maintaining firm stance amid latest Sheffield Wednesday statement involving Liam Shaw

Celtic do not believe that they have done anything wrong in their pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw amid a statement from the Owls that forecasted potential legal consequences for the Scottish giants.

The lengthy transfer sags around Shaw was finally settled this week with the Owls having confirmed on Wednesday that the 19-year-old has now agreed to a pre-contract agreement with Celtic and will head North of the border in the summer when his deal comes to an end at Hillsborough. That is a major loss for Darren Moore’s side with him having been one of the bright sparks in a poor season.

The Owls have already offered their reaction to the departure of Shaw, with the club clearly not happy with the way that things have been handled by the Scottish giants. They put out a statement revealing that they would investigate matters and potentially pursue legal action if they can do in order to ‘protect the interests of the club.’

It has now been reported by the Daily Record that Celtic believe that they have done everything by book with regards to their pursuit of Shaw. That would suggest that they are confident they could win any forthcoming legal battle over the transfer. At the moment the Owls will only be entitled to around £300,000 for the midfielder given he has moved outside of England.

The verdict

Judging by this latest report on Celtic’s stance it could be a challenge for the Owls to win any potential legal battle with the Scottish giants over Shaw’s transfer. Sheffield Wednesday are clearly aggrieved and believe that something might have been done that is not maybe allowed within the rules. This is one that could drag on for a while then.

The Owls have much more pressing issues you feel with their current predicament in the league and with the fact that they are facing similar issues with a number of other players who are out of contract in the summer. Questions will be asked over whether it is the best use of their time pursuing legal action over the Shaw deal especially if Celtic would put up a fight.

Shaw’s situation kind of sums up the way things have been going for the club over the last year or so. The Owls need to start doing more to prevent this kind of scenario from being able to happen, that is done by securing the long-term futures of talented players such as the midfielder.