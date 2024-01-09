Highlights Middlesbrough has had a lukewarm season so far in the Championship, sitting in 12th place.

The team needs reinforcements in defense, and Nat Phillips could be a potential target.

Phillips had a disappointing loan spell at Celtic and is expected to leave Liverpool again, making Boro a potential destination for him.

Despite losing their talismen over the course of the summer, Middlesbrough were backed to do very well in the Championship in 2023-24 based off their exploits under Michael Carrick last season.

Now over halfway through the campaign though, the Teessiders have had somewhat of a lukewarm campaign that is yet to really get going - having lost 39 league goals though from Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer, who were replaced by relatively unproven individuals, there was bound to be that sort of reaction.

After 26 matches, Boro sit slap-bang in mid-table in 12th position of the second tier, but they are only four points off the play-off spots, meaning another second half of the season surge could see them reach the top six.

Head coach Michael Carrick has already added to his squad with the signing of Finn Azaz from Aston Villa, having netted seven goals for Plymouth Argyle on loan in the first half of the season, but there may also need to be an addition or two in defence.

Phillips could be back on Middlesbrough's radar after Celtic disappointment

And in Nat Phillips, who was a Boro target in the summer, Carrick could turn to a player who could make a good partner for Dael Fry at the heart of his defence.

In the summer when Boro were looking for fresh reinforcements for their squad, Phillips was turned to as a possibility at centre-back, having fallen well out of favour at Liverpool.

The 26-year-old emerged as a target for Boro late on in August as they explored a loan deal - that was despite landing Darragh Lenihan over the course of the summer to boost their options at the back.

Eventually though, Phillips joined Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, giving Brendan Rodgers more depth in defence - there was no guarantee of game-time for him though and that's exactly what he found on arriving at the Hoops.

Phillips played just six times in Scotland's top flight for Celtic and twice in the UEFA Champions League, and since their final European game against Feyenoord in mid-December, the defender failed to make the next five matchday squads and with his loan ending at the start of the month, he headed back to Anfield having barely kicked a ball.

Nat Phillips' Celtic Scottish Premiership Stats 2023-24 Appearances 6 Average Minutes Per Game 53 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 72.0 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 0.2 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.3 Clearances Per Game 2.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 55.2 Stats Correct As Of January 6, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

His time north of the border was disappointing to say the very least and whilst he's returned to Liverpool for now, the expectation will be for Phillips to depart once more - and Boro could be theoretically his next destination.

Phillips could solve big Middlesbrough defensive issue

Even though Middlesbrough were impressive under Carrick last season following his October 2022 arrival, conceding goals was still a regular issue.

Just seven clean sheets were kept in the 32 league games that Carrick managed between his first game against Preston North End and the second leg of the play-offs against Coventry, which just showed despite the fact they were outscoring most teams, frailties were still apparent at the other end of the pitch.

That has somewhat continued into the current campaign, with just six clean sheets recorded in 26 matches, and they have conceded more than most of their play-off chasing rivals around them, aside from Preston North End and Norwich City.

No-one has been an ever-present in the Championship under Carrick this season, but Dael Fry is pretty much a guaranteed starter when available and with Lenihan out for the season, it is Paddy McNair, Matt Clarke and Rav van den Berg who are all providing the competition for the place next to him.

McNair - who is out of contract at the end of the season is sidelined himself right now though and Clarke's fitness record is a worry, so the need for an extra body in defence is pretty severe, especially if Van den Berg is going to play at right-back.

Phillips would add Premier League and European experience to Boro's squad, with their youngsters being able to learn a thing or two off him from the players he's played with and the situations he has been in.

Boro do need to sort out their conceding goals issue, and with Phillips being a player who will truly put his body on the line, a half-season loan would benefit all parties if he's going to get the necessary game-time.