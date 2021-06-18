Celtic locked in transfer tussle with Norwich City and Peterborough United for EFL midfielder

Celtic and Norwich City are believed to be rivalling Peterborough United to the potential signing of Exeter City’s Joel Randall, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Peterborough have seen a six-figure bid rejected by the League Two club, who are evidently keen to keep hold of Randall for the foreseeable future.

The defender has been with Exeter City’s first-team since 2017, and has gone on to make 44 appearances in total for them, after spending the early stages of his time with the club out on loan.

Randall made 36 appearances in all competitions for Exeter last season, and chipped in with ten goals and five assists, as they finished ninth in the League Two table, which will have been slightly frustrating for the club’s supporters, as their side missed out on a top-seven finish in the fourth tier.

A move to Celtic could tempt Randall if an approach was made by the Scottish giants, as they’ll be playing European football next term, after finishing second in the Scottish Premiership table last term, as they lost their title to Rangers.

Although Celtic are believed to be facing competition to strike a deal for Randall’s signature, with both Norwich City and Peterborough being keen on finalising an agreement.

Norwich won promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking in the 2020/21 season under the management of Daniel Farke, whilst Peterborough United are preparing for life in the Championship, having won promotion themselves from League One in last year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Peterborough will improve their opening offer for Randall, but it could soon prompt a bidding war heading into the new league campaign.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up heading into the new season.

I’d be surprised to see Randall remain with Exeter City though, as he’s shown that he can perform to a higher standard than the fourth tier of English football.

A move to either Peterborough United, Norwich City or Celtic will tempt any player that is playing in League Two, and I don’t expect that to be any different with Randall this summer.

His future lies away from Exeter City though, and they’ll surely know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep him at the club.