Celtic lining up transfer swoop for 17-goal Championship forward

Scottish giants Celtic are interested in making a move for soon-to-be free agent Andre Ayew, according to GhanaSoccerNet.

Ayew has been confirmed as a departure from Swansea City when his contract expires at the end of the month, and he’s been in prolific form for the Welsh club this past season.

The 31-year-old netted 17 times in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side, including in the play-off semi-final against Barnsley but he was unable to help his club back to the Premier League in the final against Brentford.

Swansea in an ideal world would have loved to keep Ayew, but the wages he has been on since he returned to the Liberty Stadium in 2018 – £83,000 per week according to SalarySport – were just not maintainable for any further seasons, especially with the loss of their parachute payments next season.

Ayew has proven himself to still have the quality of a top flight player but it is Celtic and not a Premier League club who have shown the first interest in the 92-cap Ghana international.

The Hoops, who are still currently without a manager, are set to lose talisman Odsonne Edouard this summer and whilst Ayew is not a natural striker, he has been deployed there for much of the 2020-21 season and he could be a short-term replacement for the Frenchman.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Swansea that Ayew had to be let go, but it made no financial sense to keep him especially when he’s the wrong side of 30.

He’s still a talented player though and a club like Celtic could probably easily match his demands – especially if they have decent transfer fees coming into the club from the likes of Edouard and potentially Kristoffer Ajer being sold.

The Scottish Premiership is probably in general a step below the Championship as well, so if Ayew can be one of the top scorers in England’s second tier, imagine how much damage he could do to defences north of the border.