Liam Scales has claimed that the Celtic dressing room would love to see Norwich City’s Adam Idah return to the club if a transfer can be agreed.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead, where he became a fan favourite due to his important goals.

The striker scored eight goals from 15 appearances in the Premiership, playing a crucial role in the club achieving a domestic league and cup double.

But he has since returned to Norwich, where speculation has persisted over his immediate future with the Championship club.

It has been reported that Celtic have seen a bid in the region of £4-5 million rejected by the Norfolk outfit.

Scales admitted that he would love to see his Ireland international team-mate back at Celtic next season.

The defender believes that Idah made a great impact on and off the pitch at Celtic last year, and is hopeful that a deal can be completed.

“We would love to have him back,” said Scales, via STV News.

“He’s a great lad. He’s obviously a brilliant player but to have him in the changing room as well is brilliant.

“He’s a good guy and he’s funny and we all got on well with him.

“He was massive for us.

“He scored massive goals and put in massive performances.

“We would love him back but obviously it’s out of our control.

“Hopefully it happens.”

Idah’s future at Norwich is uncertain, having fallen down the pecking order under David Wagner prior to his move to Scotland last January.

But the arrival of Johannes Hoff Thorup as Wagner’s replacement could open the door for him to become a more important part of the Championship squad.

It is understood that the Dane is keen to work with Idah, which could complicate the situation surrounding Celtic’s transfer interest.

Celtic should be pushing hard to make sure they sign Adam Idah

Idah played 28 times for Norwich in the Championship last season before moving to Celtic, but found himself earning more game time due to Josh Sargent’s lengthy injury absence.

The US international was firmly ahead in the pecking order when both were available, which led to his tempoary departure from Norfolk.

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2)

Perhaps the arrival of a new manager will change things, with everyone getting a clean slate under Hoff Thorup.

But if Celtic reach Norwich’s reported £8 million asking price, then it could all be immaterial for a finish as the Canaries could still cash in on the forward this summer.

It’s no surprise that Scales and his fellow Celtic team-mates are keen to see Idah back at Parkhead, given the impact he made during his brief spell in Glasgow.

The offer worth £4-5 million from the Premiership club was below Norwich’s value, but a deal closer to the £8 million asking price should still be doable.

The opportunity to stake a claim under Hoff Thorup could be tempting for the Irishman, but the move to Celtic might still be too alluring to turn down.

He was a much happier player at Parkhead compared to Carrow Road, and will also have the chance to play in the Champions League if he makes the switch to Scotland, so he has every reason to want to return to his loan club.