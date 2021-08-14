Celtic legend urges club to secure transfer agreement with Derby County

Derby County’s off-field issues have seen them assemble a somewhat skeleton squad for the start of the 2021-22 season, but even with how much they’re lacking in most areas of the pitch there’s one position that seems slightly overcrowded.

The Rams were only permitted to make four signings by the EFL last week, with Wayne Rooney using his quota on defenders Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, maverick midfielder Ravel Morrison and somewhat surprisingly, goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Allsop does have quality but the fact that County already have two senior stoppers in Kelle Roos and David Marshall meant that Allsop’s signing was questioned – especially when there are other areas of the pitch that need to be addressed.

Despite starting all three of Scotland’s Euro 2020 matches, Marshall seems to find himself as third-choice goalkeeper in Rooney’s plans – and the England legend has seemingly hinted that the 36-year-old can depart Pride Park if he wishes.

Marshall started his career at Celtic and the revelation that he has dropped down the pecking order at Derby has led to Hoops legend Davie Provan urging Ange Postecoglou and his transfer team to bring the veteran back north of the border.

“Wayne Rooney has made it clear that David Marshall has finished at Derby. Would it not make sense for Celtic to go and get David Marshall?” Provan told Go Radio, via CelticQuickNews.

“Get him for nothing, probably, and have him and Joe Hart fighting for the gloves?

“Vasilis Barkas is going, isn’t he? The sooner the better. Not just for Celtic, but for Barkas, as well.

“And, hopefully, his agent is working on a deal for him now to move him on.

“And that would leave room and I think David Marshall would make sense.”

The Verdict

At this stage of his career, it would make a lot of sense to head back to Glasgow for Marshall if the opportunity arose.

And it now especially makes a lot more sense with Rooney dropping him down below Roos and Allsop in his plans.

Marshall would probably not get much game-time either at Celtic if he moved there, but it would be a big chance to potentially play a few matches for his boyhood club again and he would be stellar back-up for Joe Hart.

There’s always the possibility that Marshall could just stay at Derby and let his contract run down but he would probably be getting zero game-time, therefore it would be no surprise to see if he explores his options between now and the end of the transfer window.