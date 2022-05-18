Celtic & Leeds United plotting summer transfer swoop for Cardiff City player

Celtic and Leeds United have both shown an interest in Cardiff City youngster Japhet Matondo, who is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

The 16-year-old winger is very highly-rated by the Welsh club, but they are vulnerable to losing him as he is yet to sign a professional contract, even if they would be entitled to compensation.

And, according to Football Scotland, the Glasgow giants are monitoring Matondo closely after losing exciting winger Ben Doak to Liverpool, with the Cardiff man seen as a replacement.

However, they face competition for his signature from the Whites, who have put a big emphasis on strengthening their academy in recent years.

If the teenager does decide to move to the Scottish champions, Cardiff would only be due £130,000, which is the cross border compensation fee, whereas they could negotiate with the Premier League side should he move there.

Matondo is understandably yet to feature for the Bluebirds’ senior team but he has played for the U23s and has represented Wales at various youth levels.

The verdict

This would obviously be a big blow for Cardiff as they want to see exciting youngsters progress from the academy and into the first-team, with Steve Morison showing he will give younger players a chance.

But, the appeal of Celtic and Leeds is obvious, so it’s going to be a worry for Cardiff that they will lose the attacker.

So, it’s now a case of waiting and seeing what Matondo decides to do as he looks to develop into the quality player that many feel he can become.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.