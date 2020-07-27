Celtic launch transfer bid for Leeds-linked player

Celtic have launched a second bid for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas as they look to get their side ready for another league title assault, as per Greek newspaper Ora to Spor, via the Scotsman.

The stopper has good experience at the highest level and the Bhoys could need to add a goalkeeper in the summer window, though it remains to be seen if this second bid is going to be enough.

It could also be news that is of interest to Leeds with the report underlining the idea that the Whites have also been interested in Barkas as they too need a new stopper.

Kiko Casilla’s future remains unclear and Illan Meslier, though having signed on a permanent basis, is still inexperienced and you need that when you come into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Whether this bid from the Bhoys sparks Leeds into life remains to be seen.

Barkas has good quality and has played at a high level in his career whilst he’s also got plenty of years left at the age of 26.

Certainly, he might be a good signing for the right club and it seems as though Celtic are the keenest on him right now.

Let’s see if Leeds also launch a bid.