Leicester City are set to lose some key players this summer that have plied their trade at the club for a number of years, including James Maddison and Harvey Barnes - both of whom are attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

One name that has appeared to go somewhat under the radar though is Wilfred Ndidi - although that may be for good reason.

Ndidi arrived at Leicester six-and-a-half years ago from Genk in Belgium at the age of just 20, and when he has been fit and available for the Foxes he has normally been a regular, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield with them.

Ndidi didn't have his best year for Leicester though as they were relegated into the Championship and by the end of the season he was sometimes left out of the starting 11, and the transfer links that came alongside his name a few years ago to some of the world's biggest clubs have disappeared.

That isn't to say that the 51-cap Nigeria international won't secure himself a move away from the King Power Stadium though as a keen team has emerged in the running for his services.

Celtic want Wilfred Ndidi

According to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are said to be 'interested' in bringing Ndidi to Parkhead.

Celtic of course could offer Ndidi regular Champions League football after qualifying for the group stage because of their Scottish Premiership title, and another factor that could take the 26-year-old to Celtic Park is Brendan Rodgers.

The former Leicester boss, who was sacked in April after less than three years in charge, has been re-appointed as Celtic boss after departing the club for City in 2019, and Ndidi was a favourite of the Northern Irishman when it came to selection.

What is Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester City situation?

After just 18 months at Leicester, Ndidi signed a bumper new six-year deal in August 2018 to extend his stay at the club.

That means his contract expires next summer in June 2024, and if there's a chance that Leicester are not back in the Premier League by then, then it's unlikely that Ndidi would re-sign with the club if he's still wanted.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Celtic could potentially pick him up for a cut-price fee, although wages could prove to be a stumbling block when it's all said and done.