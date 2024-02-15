Highlights Karamoko Dembélé, despite limited appearances for Celtic, is well-known and supported by fans in Scotland and England.

Dembélé's early debut and high expectations placed on him hindered his development.

Dembélé is now thriving on loan at Blackpool and starting to fulfill his potential, which should please Celtic fans.

Despite having only made ten first-team appearances for Celtic, Karamoko Dembélé is well known by supporters in Scotland and south of the border in England.

Coming through the ranks at Celtic Park, Dembélé was seen as the next big thing and was thrust into the limelight thanks to making his debut for Celtic's Under-20 side at just 13 years old, a unique achievement which inevitably raised expectations amongst Celtic supporters.

In hindsight, this was all too much too soon for the player, and he should have been allowed to develop in his own time, away from the media and the limelight.

Now 20, Dembélé is thriving at League One level with Blackpool after being loaned to the League One club by French club Stade Brestois.

The player is finally starting to live up to the potential he was said to have as a child prodigy, and Celtic supporters should be pleased to see their former player doing well.

Karamoko Dembélé's career

Dembélé's potential was well-documented, and he signed his first professional deal with the Hoops at 15, in December 2018.

He made his first-team debut for the club later that season, appearing in a 2-1 win over Hearts in May 2019. Later that year, French publication L'Équipe named Dembélé as one of six outstanding European youngsters. They described the Celtic man as "Vivid and agile, the British striker seems destined for a great career."

This only helped pile the pressure on Dembélé, but he made his European debut for Celtic just two months later in December 2019, as he became the youngest-ever footballer to play for a Scottish side in a European competition.

In total, the winger would make 10 first-team appearances for Celtic, scoring once, before leaving in the summer of 2022 as a free agent.

He never quite made the expected impact at Parkhead, but there can be no denying that he was a victim of being over-hyped as a youngster.

The youngster would join French Ligue 1 side Brest on a four-year deal, but he made 17 appearances in all competitions last season, failing to start a game for the club.

The club would let Dembélé join League One side Blackpool on a season-long loan in the summer, and it's a move that's proved fruitful so far.

Karamoko Dembélé is showing his full potential at Blackpool

The move to Bloomfield Road has allowed the 20-year-old a run of regular starts at first-team level for the first time in his career, and it's clear that he's thriving.

He's played 32 games so far for the Tangerines, and has scored five times and registered nine assists.

He's cemented himself as a regular in Neil Critchley's starting XI and has started 22 games in all competitions. This is hugely important for Dembélé and there's no doubt that he's beginning to show why he was so highly-rated by Celtic in his early teenage years.

Karamoko Dembélé's senior career by club - Transfermarkt Club P G A Celtic 10 1 0 Brest 18 0 0 Blackpool 32 5 9

Because he's been around for so many years, it's easy to forget just how young Dembélé is. The 20-year-old is having a real breakthrough season at first-team level and there's absolutely no reason why he can't go on to have the career many tipped him to have.

He'll return to Brest in the summer, looking to break into the club's starting XI. If that's not an option, then perhaps another loan move could be viable, maybe to a Championship side next season.

Celtic supporters should be pleased to see their former winger finally living up to his potential. Whilst it didn't quite work out for him at Celtic Park, he's still one of their academy graduates, and they'll be hoping he can go onto enjoy a fruitful career.

On the other hand, Dembélé will be hoping he can make Celtic regret not offering him a new deal in 2022, and show exactly why he was tipped for greatness by the Scottish giants.