Celtic join West Brom in pursuit of 28-year-old defender

Celtic have joined the likes of West Ham and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, as per the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old made 21 appearances for Albion this season, but has been heavily linked with moves away from the AMEX Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Duffy has fallen out of favour under Graham Potter, the arrival of Joel Veltman from Ajax has seen him drop down the pecking order even further.

West Brom have been linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international as the Baggies gear up for a return to the top-flight, but they now face competition for his signature from the Scottish champions.

According to the Daily Mail, a potential loan move to Glasgow could be on the cards for Duffy, who is said to have held discussions over a one-year loan move with Neil Lennon last week.

A loan fee and a deal to match Duffy’s wages are still yet to be agreed, however the defender is reportedly keen on a move to Glasgow.

The Verdict

This is a blow for West Brom.

The Baggies need to add another experienced and proven defender to their ranks this summer and Duffy certainly fits the mould, however you can see why a move to Celtic would be appealing.

They win trophies year after year, and that could be a pulling factor for the defender.