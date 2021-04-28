Celtic join the growing list of clubs monitoring influential Sunderland man

Celtic are interested in Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The target man has been outstanding for the Black Cats this season, particularly since Lee Johnson arrived, and he has hit 25 goals in League One so far.

However, with his contract expiring, there are doubts about his future and Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealed that Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough are among the clubs looking to sign the 28-year-old.

And, Mark Wilson confirmed on the Celtic Huddle that the Glasgow giants are also keeping tabs on Wyke ahead of what will be a huge summer at Celtic Park.

Bringing in reinforcements up top will be a priority for the next Hoops boss, with Patryk Klimala recently completing a transfer to New York Red Bulls. Meanwhile, there are doubts about the future of Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

Wyke is unlikely to make a decision on his future until the current campaign is over, with his only focus on helping Sunderland back to the Championship through the play-offs.

Does Celtic Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Ibrox Higher Lower

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Celtic are looking at Wyke, because they are going to need to sign several strikers this summer and he is a goalscorer available on a free.

The prospect of moving to Glasgow would surely appeal, although there is plenty of interest in the player, so he will have a big decision to make.

Ultimately, this will be played out in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where Wyke ends up, as he will have plenty of offers to choose from.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.