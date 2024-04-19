Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Anthony Patterson from Sunderland this summer.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the shot-stopper is attracting attention from the Scottish giants ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Patterson has been a key part of the Black Cats’ squad this season, featuring as their first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship.

The 23-year-old has been the first-choice between the sticks since the second half of the 2021-22 season, in which Sunderland earned promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The youngster has come through the club’s academy system, making him an extremely valuable asset to the Wearside outfit.

Anthony Patterson - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 20 19 (8) 2022-23 46 55 (14) 2023-24 43 50 (13)

Anthony Patterson transfer latest

Celtic are the latest club to be linked with a move for Patterson, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool also interested.

It is believed that Patterson will be a transfer target for all three clubs this summer, with the Premier League duo scouting his performances in the second tier in recent weeks.

The goalkeeper has earned a lot of plaudits for his displays in the Championship, and could now make the step up to top flight football in either England or Scotland.

It is likely that a move to Liverpool or Arsenal will see him become a second-choice option, with both sides seeing Patterson as a strong candidate to take up a homegrown slot in their squads.

David Raya and Allison Becker are first-choice at the Emirates and Anfield, and it will be difficult for either player to be displaced, even if Aaron Ramsdale and Caoimhin Kelleher have both earned playing time this year.

The futures of both Ramsdale and Kelleher could also play a role in any pursuit of Patterson.

Both second-choice goalkeepers could depart their respective clubs which would open up a space in the squad for Patterson.

Meanwhile, a move to Celtic would likely come with a greater guarantee of regular game time.

New head coach could impact Patterson’s Sunderland future

Related Sunderland AFC: Mike Dodds makes Trai Hume, Dan Ballard transfer prediction The interim boss believes that two of his players will be looked at by top flight clubs

It is understood that Patterson is not pushing for an exit from the Stadium of Light this summer, despite strong interest in his services.

However, Sunderland are currently without a head coach, which could also have an impact on determining his future.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2028, but it is unclear what the new manager’s plans will be for the first team squad next season.

A sale could help generate funds that could be reinvested back into improving the rest of the side.

But the new coach could also look to keep hold of Patterson, and hope that he can play a role in pushing the team towards a promotion push.

Paul Heckingbottom, Danny Rohl and Will Still have all been linked with the vacancy at Sunderland, but no official appointment has yet been made.

Patterson has a big decision to make this summer

This will be a big summer for Patterson’s career as the opportunity to move to a club like Celtic, Liverpool or Arsenal might not come around again.

While being second choice for a top English side wouldn’t be ideal, getting into those clubs could be a route to eventually taking the mantle as first choice.

A move to Celtic would also provide the experience of European football, which could be quite enticing as it’s likely he would be first choice at Parkhead.

However, Sunderland are providing excellent experience themselves, and have the ambition to compete for a Premier League return, so it could be worthwhile to remain at the Stadium of Light and continue his development under the next head coach.