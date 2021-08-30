Celtic join Birmingham City and West Brom in pursuit of forward

Celtic have joined the race for Watford striker Troy Deeney as reported by the Sunday Mirror (29/08 p.66).

The Hoops join Birmingham City and West Brom who have also been credited with an interest in the 33-year-old.

Birmingham-born Deeney played his football for Chelmsley Town during his youth career, before being spotted by League Two club Walsall in 2006, after scoring seven times in an 11-4 win for the non-league club.

The forward scored 27 goals in 130 appearances for The Saddles during 2006-2010, before putting pen-to-paper on a contract with Watford, who were then in the Championship.

Deeney has gone on to feature over 400 times for the Hertfordshire clubs, scoring 140 goals and providing 62 goals in the process.

During that time, the prolific front man has scored 47 goals in 165 games for The Hornets, and 84 in 224 games in England’s second-tier.

The verdict

Celtic offer Europa League football and would certainly be an exciting venture for the vastly-experienced forward, but both Birmingham clubs offer a return back to where he is from.

Deeney’s physical presence, intelligent movement, and knack for scoring goals, all make him an excellent option for the clubs in pursuit to add to their attacking line ups.

However, West Brom already possess four brilliant options in forward areas, whilst Jordan Hugill has also just joined to add even more competition to that forward line.

Deeney has proved himself at the highest level, and his experience could prove invaluable in whatever the next step might be.

He has emerged as a talismanic figure for The Hornets over the years, and he has another few years at a high level.

