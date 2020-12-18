Celtic January prediction may raise concerns at QPR over player future

Frank McAvennie is tipping Celtic to move for a winger in the January transfer window with links to QPR man Bright Osayi-Samuel refusing to go away at the moment.

The Bhoys have had a tough season in the Scottish Premiership and are currently looking on course to finish second behind Rangers for the first time since 2011.

Indeed, there is fan unrest towards Neil Lennon and the board and also an expectancy from the support that the club needs to act in the coming winter transfer window.

For McAvennie, then, it’s a winger that the club needs most of all with him telling Football Insider:

“I think signing a winger in January is the priority.

“Whether it is left or right I think they will go out and get someone.

“When a team sits in you need somebody that can get in behind.

“Across the city they have got Ryan Kent who can do that. He can pick that wee pocket and if he does come in the full-backs get beyond.

“Celtic used to do that but not anymore. It has all changed, especially while Forrest has been out.”

The Verdict

For QPR, this may well be a concerning prediction from McAvennie.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is a player that, according to the Daily Mail – via the Daily Record – is high on the list of Celtic’s priorities in the coming markets.

Indeed, with the contract situation the winger has with the R’s currently not making any real progress, the January window is going to see this story potentially in the spotlight.