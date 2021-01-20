Celtic in transfer chase with Man City and Crystal Palace for QPR man

Manchester City, Celtic and Crystal Palace are involved in a three-way race to sign QPR’s teenage sensation Sinclair Armstrong, according to Goal.

Armstrong only joined Rangers’ Under-18s back in October, but despite not making a senior appearance in English football, is attracting the attention of some of Britain’s biggest clubs.

The striker has already been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level, and made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers at the age of just 15-years-old back in 2018.

Despite making the switch to Loftus Road less than three months ago, Armstrong only signed a deal until June, which means he’s available on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Armstrong has impressed for QPR’s Under-18s, scoring a host of goals, although Paul Furlong’s team currently sit bottom of the table following just one victory from their opening nine games.

The Verdict

This is a really frustrating situation for QPR.

Whilst they’ll be hoping that Armstrong will extend his current deal past the summer, when the likes of Manchester City and Celtic come knocking, it’s difficult to turn down.

To make matters worse for the Loftus Road outfit, with the teenager currently out of contract, it’s unlikely that R’s are even going to receive any sort of transfer fee in return for the striker.