Celtic in talks with 5-goal EFL striker amid Newcastle United links

Celtic remain locked in talks with Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph as they look to bring him to Glasgow this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish club, who are currently without a manager, are pressing on with potential transfer dealings and they’ve held a long-term interest in Joseph.

The Scottish Sun reported last month that the club were closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old, who netted five times in League One before being struck down by an injury months ago.

Nothing has come to fruition yet though and the Scotland under-19 international continues to be linked with other clubs – the latest being Newcastle United of the Premier League.

Because of international transfer rules though, Celtic are able to steal a march on clubs south of the border by offering Joseph pre-contract terms – but the teenager may be waiting it out until the summer for when his options open up even more.

A back injury has caused Joseph to be on the sidelines since the beginning of February and he may even miss the rest of the season, so Latics fans may have seen the striker play his last game in the blue and white at the DW Stadium already.

The Verdict

Wigan look resigned to losing Joseph this summer – although they’ll be hoping he holds out for an Emglish club rather than Celtic as it will benefit them more financially when compensation comes into it.

It’s hard to say whether Joseph would immediately go into first-team contention at Celtic Park – he doesn’t have much senior experience as this current campaign was his breakthrough, so you could potentially see him maybe out on loan or in their under-23 squad.

He seems to have a lot of promise though and in a few years time, maybe we could be seeing a full Scotland international.